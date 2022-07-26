Calgary’s Trusted GDI Home Services Evaluates the Needs of Clients to Provide an Exceptional Personalized Experience

The professional cleaning service keeps phone lines open to recommend customized service packages.

Alberta, CA, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — GDI Home Services has added another notch to its specialty cleaning services with client-oriented service packages. This announcement follows a series of changes the company has made, including service expansion and a name change from Servpro Cleaning after more than 50 years of service.

Although residential cleaning services in Alberta require a business license to operate, the prerequisites for qualifying for these permits are quite lax, leading to inconsistent quality of service across the board. GDI Home Services aspires to be the constant through adjustable services.

“Every home is different, so a professional cleaning service cannot be a one-size-fits-all,” said a spokesperson for GDI Home Services. “We have known this for as long as we have been in business but have only now realized how rare personalized cleaning services can be. We have always been open to a challenge. We have taken on several jobs over the decades that have required us to work around the trickiest dimensions to identify and resolve the most mysterious issues.”

While explaining their pre-service process, the spokesperson said, “Our process starts with a phone call. After answering everything you need to ask and more, we send you a quote, which is, more often than not, a flat rate devoid of hidden costs. After our employees have completed the project, they are more than happy to do a walk-through and answer any questions you might have about aftercare, maintenance, and so on.”

As mentioned above, GDI Home Services provides specialty cleaning services. Unlike conventional cleaning jobs, these services involve the more challenging areas of residential cleaning, such as furnaces, ducts, carpets, area rugs, mattresses, upholstery, and interior/ exterior windows.

The company also offers Specialty Cleaning , involving big projects and specialized disinfection. They primarily operate in Calgary and surrounding neighbourhoods in Airdrie, Cochrane, Okotoks, and Chestermere.

Quote requests and service details are available on https://gdihomeservices.com/ .

About GDI Home Services

GDI Home Services has catered to the specialty cleaning needs of Calgary and surrounding areas for the past 55 years. A subsidiary of GDI Integrated Facilities Services, the company changed its name from Servpro Cleaning in 2021 but has largely kept the services associated with its previous brand, which include cleaning and pressure washing services for various interior and exterior surfaces. For more information, visit the website below.

