USAII awards 100% Scholarship to Students Selected in International Scholarship Exam 2022

Stamford, CT, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — The United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII™), the world’s leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) certifications provider has recently awarded a 100% scholarship to students across the globe, on its premiere beginner-level AI certification, Certified Artificial Intelligence Engineer (CAIE™). The students who received the scholarship were selected through an annual examination, International Scholarship Exam 2022 that was conducted by USAII™ in the months of June and July 2022.

It is reported by many organizations such as IBM, World Economic Forum (WEF), and others, that the Artificial Intelligence industry will grow tremendously in the near future. The global market size of the AI industry will reach USD 309.6 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 39.7%, according to Markets and Markets. With this huge market size, the demand for skilled AI professionals will also increase enormously as a lateral effect of the industry. The WEF says in its report, that nearly 97 million new jobs will be created in AI by 2025. The current skill gap in AI is a cause of concern and therefore to eradicate the skill gap in AI, USAII™ has initiated a few steps by creating awareness of the importance of a futuristic AI career. The AI skills must be industry-relevant to achieve success in the domain and this can be acquired through education.

USAII™ provides industry-relevant AI certification programs targeting aspiring professionals, mid-level professionals, and senior executives. The three AI certifications, i.e. Certified Artificial Intelligence Engineer (CAIE™), Certified Artificial Intelligence Consultant (CAIC™), and Certified Artificial Intelligence Scientist (CAIS™) – cater to each of the above segments through self-paced learning.

In the months of June and July 2022, USAII™ conducted its annual scholarship exam – International Scholarship Exam 2022, exclusively for students across the globe who are currently enrolled for their Bachelor’s and Master’s qualifications in various universities and colleges. More than 5000 students had appeared for the exam all over the world and students who cleared this exam with 95 percentile in their regions are selected for the 100% scholarship. Now, these selected students are registered for USAII’s prestigious beginner-level certification program – CAIE™. This certification program includes eBooks, videos, workshops, and practice codes that are worth USD 500. The program curriculum is designed by more than 15 subject matter experts in AI, claims USAII™. It is being further stated that students with CAIE™ certification will have higher chances of job offers that can help build their AI career.

“Our idea is to develop and enhance AI skills in students and professionals to combat various challenges in one’s AI career. With this scholarship program, we are initiating our step toward reducing the skill gap in AI and helping talented future AI professionals to become industry-relevant and employment-ready. We wish all the selected candidates the very best to complete their CAIE™ program”, says the USAII™ Candidacy Office.

