Scrutt launches new Prime range of products with great specifications and value for money

Lucknow, India, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Scrutt, India’s most progressive Gadget Accessory & Consumer Electronics brand, has launched its new product range under its sub brand Scrutt. The new prime range of products is available exclusively online scrutt.com.

With Sonic 2, Buzz 1 and Shuffle 1, Shuffle 2 range of Wireless Speakers, TWS and neckband range respectively, Scrutt – Life Style is committed to using creative designs, high-quality reliable components with sleek exteriors.

The 250mAh battery in the Shuffle 1 neckband range supports 20 hours of Music time and connects with two devices simultaneously. Knowing the pulse of younger the generation that is constantly on the go, the range offers 3 hours playtime in only 10 minutes of charging as well as vibration for call alerts. Shuffle 2 neckband range has battery capacity of 180 mAh (18 Hours) and has a Transmission Range of 10M

Styled with a rugged design and IPX5 water resistance, Sonic 2 speakers ensure one enjoys every minute dwelling in music for 8 hours with 10W output. The Range has an 1800 mAh battery capacity.

Enabling one to multitask with utmost freedom with the music they enjoy, the Buzz 1 – TWS range supports Bluetooth Version: 5.0 and has a power bank function, enabling it to charge a phone from it. With a battery capacity of 50 mAh the range has been designed with a stylish and compact detailing.

True to the value pricing, the base price of Scrutt products starts from Rs. 299 and rises up to Rs. 1,499. Scrutt has also revealed a coupon code for each product on its social media handles for users to avail a one-time discount on the new range.

Speaking about the launch, Meet Sandesh, Sachin , Scrutt Team, shares, “We are extremely excited to launch our Prime range of products exclusively on our online platform. The new products have best in class specifications, sound quality, strategically designed to maintain the value for money to our consumers. Scrutt had received an overwhelming response when we broke the clutter in the mobile accessories sector and we are confident that the Prime range will also create the same impact.”

With the launch of Prime, Scrutt aims to scale up the ladder and become India’s most famous lifestyle and portable electronics’ brand, offering the best range of products in terms of quality, design as well as pricing.

About Scrutt

Established in the year 2021, Scrutt is India’s most progressive Gadget Accessory & Consumer Electronics brand. In a predominantly crowded sector, the brand offers value for money. The users choose from an array of products that is well equipped with the latest and unique flagship gadgets. With the best in quality and innovative products, the brand is committed to focus on using creative designs, high-quality reliable components with sleek exteriors.

The primary focus of the brand is its customer and is dedicated to offering the best quality products with constant improvements and inventions.

Website – https://scrutt.com

Instagram – https://instagram.com/Scruttofficial

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Scruttofficial