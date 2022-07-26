Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market 2021 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends And Forecast to 2031 | BASF, Dow Chemical, Evonik, Sumitomo Chemical, Sanyo Chemical

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) are a type of polymer that has the ability to absorb large amounts of water and retain it within the polymer structure. This makes SAPs ideal for use in a variety of applications where water needs to be absorbed and retained, such as in diapers, sanitary napkins, and agricultural products. SAPs are usually made from synthetic polymers, such as polyacrylamide, and can absorb up to 500 times their own weight in water.

Key Trends

One of the most significant trends in SAP technology is the development of more environmentally friendly SAPs. Traditional SAPs are made from petroleum-based polymers, which are not biodegradable and can cause environmental problems if they are not properly disposed of. However, there has been a shift towards the use of more sustainable SAPs made from renewable resources such as corn starch or tapioca. These biodegradable SAPs are not only more environmentally friendly, but also more cost-effective and easier to dispose of.

Another trend in SAP technology is the use of SAPs in agriculture. SAPs can be used to improve water retention in soil, which can help to reduce irrigation costs and improve crop yields. SAPs can also be used to reduce fertilizer runoff, which can help to protect water quality and the environment.

Finally, SAPs are also being used in personal care products to improve absorbency and reduce skin irritation. SAPs can be added to diapers and feminine hygiene products to improve their absorbency and reduce the risk of skin irritation. SAPs can also be used in makeup to absorb excess oil and reduce shine.

Key Drivers

The increasing demand for hygiene products is driven by the rising awareness of hygiene and the growing health concerns. The growing population and the rising disposable income are the other key drivers of the market. The rising disposable income has led to the increased demand for SAPs as they are considered to be more effective and efficient in absorbing liquids.

Market Segments

By Type

Synthetic

Natural

By Application

Personal Care

Healthcare

Agriculture & Horticulture

Others

Key Players

BASF

Dow Chemical

Evonik

Sumitomo Chemical

LG Chem

Sanyo Chemical

Nippon Shokubai

Mitsui Chemicals

KAO Corporation

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.

Xitao Polymer Co., Ltd.

