Food Safety Testing Market New Innovations, Challenges, Opportunities, Strategies and Forecast By 2031 | SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific SE,TUV SUD, Bureau Veritas SA

Food safety testing is the analysis of food samples to detect the presence of harmful contaminants. Contaminants can include bacteria, viruses, toxins, and chemicals. Food safety testing is used to protect consumers from foodborne illness.

Food safety testing can be performed on raw ingredients, finished products, or both. Raw ingredients are typically tested for pathogens, toxins, and chemicals. Finished products are typically tested for pathogens. Food safety testing is typically performed by private laboratories on behalf of food manufacturers, processors, or retailers.

Key Trends

The key trends in food safety testing technology are rapid and sensitive detection methods, improved sample preparation methods, and new technologies for pathogen detection.

Rapid and sensitive detection methods are needed to rapidly identify pathogens in food samples. New technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and qPCR (quantitative PCR) have greatly improved the speed and sensitivity of pathogen detection. NGS can rapidly sequence the genomes of bacteria and viruses, allowing for the identification of pathogens within hours. qPCR is a highly sensitive and specific method for detecting pathogens, and can be used to quantitate the amount of pathogen present in a sample.

Improved sample preparation methods are also needed to improve the efficiency of pathogen detection. New methods such as automated sample preparation and solid-phase extraction (SPE) can significantly improve the speed and accuracy of pathogen detection.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of food safety testing are the increasing awareness of foodborne illnesses, the stringent regulations on food safety, and the increasing demand for safe and healthy food.

The outbreak of foodborne illnesses such as E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria has resulted in the death of many people and has led to the hospitalization of many others. These outbreaks have raised the awareness of the general public about the importance of food safety.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) have issued stringent regulations on food safety. These regulations require food manufacturers and processors to test their food products for safety before they are distributed to the market.

Market Segments

By Type

Pathogen

Genetically modified organism (GMO)

Chemical & toxin

Others

By Food Tested

Meat & meat product

Dairy & dairy product

Cereals, grains, & pulses

Processed food

Others

Key Players

SGS SA

Intertek Group plc

Eurofins Scientific SE

TUV SUD

Bureau Veritas SA

ALS Limited

AsureQuality Limited

EAG Laboratories, Inc.

Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation

Accugen Laboratories, Inc.

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Nordion Inc.

