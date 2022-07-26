Optical Transceiver Market 2021 Dynamics Analysis, Size Witness Growth Acceleration During 2031 | Molex Incorporated, Panduit Corp, TE Connectivity Ltd., Finisar Corporation, Lumentum Holdings Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Optical Transceiver Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An optical transceiver is a type of transceiver that is used for both transmitting and receiving data using optical fiber. The word transceiver means that the device can both transmit and receive data. The optical part of the name comes from the fact that the data is transmitted and received using light.

Optical transceivers are used in a variety of applications, including fiber optic data communications, fiber optic sensing, and fiber optic data storage. In each of these applications, the optical transceiver plays a vital role in converting between electrical and optical signals.

Key Trends

The key trend in optical transceiver technology is the development of smaller and more compact devices. This trend is driven by the need for ever-increasing data rates and the need to transmit data over longer distances. Optical transceivers are also becoming more energy-efficient, which is another key trend in this technology.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Optical Transceiver market are the increasing demand for higher data rates, the need for lower power consumption, and the increasing use of optical fiber in communication networks. The demand for higher data rates is driven by the increasing use of data-intensive applications, such as video streaming and online gaming. The need for lower power consumption is driven by the increasing use of portable devices, such as laptops and smartphones. The increasing use of optical fiber in communication networks is driven by the need for higher bandwidth and the need for lower latency.

Market Segments

By Form Factor

SFF & SFP

QSFP

CFP

XFP

CFP

By Date rate

Less than 10 Gbps

Gbps to 40 Gbps

Gbps to 100 Gbps

More than 100 Gbps

Key Players

Finisar Corporation

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

NeoPhotonics Corporation

Oclaro, Inc.

Broadcom Limited

Acacia Communications, Inc.

Fujitsu Optical Components Ltd.

II-VI Incorporated

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

InnoLight Technology Corporation

Molex Incorporated

Panduit Corp

TE Connectivity Ltd.

