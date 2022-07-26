Nebulizer Market Size, Growth Rate Analysis and Competitive Landscape till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 26, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Nebulizer Industry Overview

The global nebulizer market size is expected to reach USD 1.77 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030. The rising incidence rate of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing demand for home healthcare devices, and rising geriatric population worldwide are the major factors leading to the market growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected millions of people around the globe. Asthma or COPD patients, who were aware of the risk of airborne transmission of COVID-19, were hesitant with regard to the use of inhaled medications, which are considered a potential source of viral transmission and immunosuppression. Though, medical practitioners advised all such patients to continue using their prescribed inhaled medications, including nebulizers. Nebulized albuterol was recommended in some parts of the U.S. as an alternative to albuterol rescue inhalers when pharmacies faced a shortage of albuterol inhalers.

Nebulizer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global nebulizer market based on type, end use, and region

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Jet, Mesh, and Ultrasonic.

Jet nebulizers accounted for the largest revenue share of over 65.0% in 2021 owing to the low cost of the devices. Besides, ease of handling nebulizers and efficient design for drug delivery have made jet nebulizers the prime segment over the years.

The mesh nebulizers segment is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period due to the technologically advanced compact size devices and minimized drug loss. The market for mesh nebulizers is expected to grow further, majorly due to increased patient acceptance, quick treatment, portability, and convenience.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Emergency Centers, and Home Healthcare.

The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 65.0% in 2021 owing to the favorable reimbursement policies and larger patient footfall. Hospitals are an integral part of the healthcare industry and are the major revenue source for the entire industry.

Home healthcare devices have been gaining popularity and market share in recent years. Miniaturization of products and technological advancements are boosting the adoption of home healthcare devices. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, high incidence of target diseases, and growing need to curb healthcare expenditure are expected to be some of the high-impact rendering drivers for home healthcare devices.

Easy availability of compact nebulizers that are ideal for home use and technological innovations in nebulizers to reduce the sound created by them and improve their functionality are increasing their adoption in home healthcare.

Nebulizer Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market for nebulizers is mature due to the presence of major players. However, the introduction of technologically advanced mesh nebulizers has created many opportunities for the companies such as Vectura Group and PARI Pharma. Many pharmaceutical companies are also using mesh nebulizers for drug development. For instance, as per the analysis of the U.S. and Europe clinical trial databases, mesh nebulizers are more preferred for clinical trials sponsored by pharmaceutical companies over jet nebulizers.

Some prominent players in the global nebulizer market include:

Omron Corporation

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Allied Healthcare

Vectura Group Plc.

PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc.

Aerogen

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Briggs Healthcare

Beurer GmBH

Order a free sample PDF of the Nebulizer Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com