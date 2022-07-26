Smart Grid Market Exhibits Higher Growth Prospects During 2021-2031 | Alstom, ABB, Honeywell, Leviton, Cliplight

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Smart Grid Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A smart grid is a digital and interactive electricity network that is used to deliver electricity from suppliers to consumers. It is a system that enables two-way communication between the utility and the consumer, and allows for the monitoring and control of electricity usage in real-time.

A smart grid is designed to be more efficient than a traditional grid, and to allow for the integration of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power. It also enables the use of smart meters, which can provide consumers with information about their electricity usage, and allow them to manage their consumption.

The deployment of smart grids is an important part of the transition to a low-carbon economy, and can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends that are shaping the development of smart grid technology. One is the increasing penetration of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, onto the grid. This is causing a need for more flexible and resilient grid infrastructure that can accommodate the variability of these renewable resources. Another trend is the rise of electric vehicles, which are starting to place additional demands on the grid for charging. And finally, the increasing use of data and analytics is helping utilities to better understand and manage the grid.

All of these trends are driving the need for more advanced grid infrastructure that can handle the increasing complexity of the system. This includes things like advanced sensors, communication systems, and control technologies. It also requires a more sophisticated approach to managing the grid, which often relies on data-driven decision making.

Market Segments

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Solution

Advance Metering Infrastructure

Smart Grid Distribution Management

Smart Grid Communication

Smart Grid Network Management

Substation Automation

Key Players

GE Energy

Siemens AG

IBM

Oracle

Landis+Gyr

Itron

Aclara Technologies

Schneider Electric

Echelon Corporation

OSIsoft

Telvent

Alstom

