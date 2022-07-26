Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a latest report published by Fact.MR, the global automotive radar market is set to reach US$ 7,260.8 Mn by 2022 up from US$ 2,000 Mn in 2017, registering a robust CAGR. As compared to other sensing technology, automotive radars show higher efficiency and functionality in extreme road conditions (extreme temperatures, critical weather and poor light). This, is turn, is supporting the rapid incorporation of automotive radar in vehicles. Automobile companies are steadily making the shift from manufacturing function-specific capabilities to developing self-driving technology, which is anticipated to increase the applicability of radar technology in the years to come.

As per Fact.MR’s study, demand for vehicles with cutting-edge safety features is gaining traction in emerging countries such as India and China, thereby creating lucrative opportunities for automotive radar manufacturers. Following are the key insights from Fact.MR’s forecast on the global automotive radar market;

Key Segments of the Automotive Radar Market

Fact.MR study on the automotive radar market offers information classified into four important segments: range, sales channel, application, and region. This market report proposes comprehensive data and information about the important market changing aspects and evolution structures related with these categories.

Range Long RangeMid-RangeShort Rangea Sales Channel OEMAftermarket Application Adaptive Cruise ControlAutonomous Emergency BrakeAutonomous Park AssistBlind Spot InformationOther Applicationsa Region North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeJapanAPEJMEA

A comprehensive estimate of the Automotive Radar market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Automotive Radar during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

