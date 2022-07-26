Global Cocoa Sales Are Set To Cross A Valuation Of Us$ 20 Billion In 2022

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Rising popularity of cocoa based products such as cocoa drinks, chocolate, cocoa butter and cocoa liquor is boosting the growth of the global cocoa market. Over the recent years, demand for cocoa products, especially chocolate has surged in emerging countries such as India and China. Moreover, introduction of cocoa based health drinks and a range of new chocolate confectionary items is also driving the global consumption of cocoa.

On the other hand, high cost of production and inadequate supply of cocoa are posing a major challenge to the market. Weather plays a key part in determining the quality and quantity of cocoa beans that are cultivated each year, hence unfavorable weather conditions can lead to low yield, which remains a major concern for the overall cocoa market.

Cocoa Market Insights Segmentation

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Latin America

Oceani

Middle East & Africa

Competition Landscape

The cocoa market is expected to observe an intense competitive scenario among existing as well as emerging market players.

Key market players operating in the cocoa market include

Cargill Inc

Olam International Ltd

Barry Callebaut AG

Guan Chong Cocoa Manufacturers Sdn.

Natra SA

Touton SA

BT COCOA

Dutch Cocoa BV

Blommer Chocolate Company

JB Foods

Cemoi Chocolatier SA.

Essential Takeaways from the Cocoa Market Insights Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Cocoa Market Insights.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Cocoa Market Insights.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Cocoa Market Insights.

Important queries related to the Cocoa Market Insights addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Cocoa Market Insights? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Cocoa Market Insights during the forecast period (2021-2031)? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region? How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for keyword? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

