Growing E-Commerce Sector Along With Continuous Improvements, Technological Advancements, And Originality Of Product Launches Are Estimated To Boost Sales Of Color Cosmetics Over The Coming Years

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global color cosmetics market is slated to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% and be valued at over US$ 140 Bn by 2031.

For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample of this Report – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=64

Growing product penetration via online sales channels is a primary factor influencing the global market. Cosmetics sales via e-Commerce websites are anticipated to witness a surge owing to increased Internet usage and rising adoption of smartphones across regions, especially emerging markets.

This predicted progress is also attributed to wide accessibility of a diverse range of products as well as consumer ability to compare prices of different products offered through various e-Commerce websites. Advertisement and promotion through various mediums, including magazines, television, social media, etc., is also fueling market expansion. Campaigns and free sample offerings are major promotional tools being used by market players.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=64

For example, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. had US$ 14.29 Bn in revenue from all segments, where 89% of revenue came from cosmetic products. The company gets 23% of its total revenue from online platforms.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for more than 80% of the North American market, supported by increasing working women population.

According to Fact.MR’s analysis, China is estimated to account for more than 40% of the East Asian market share, supported by aggressive advertising and promotion activities.

Germany is one of the potential markets in Europe, accounting for over 24% value share, supported by increased demand for premium colour cosmetic products.

Lip products are anticipated to hold nearly 42% of the market in 2021, but nail products are expected to witness higher growth rate at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

Crème form in colour cosmetics reflects around 34% of the market in 2021.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=64

Main Segments Covered in Color Cosmetics Industry Research

By Product Type Facial Color Products Blushers Foundation Loose Face Powder Concealers Other Facial Products Eye Makeup Products Eye Liners/Pencils Mascara Eye Shadow Other Eye Makeup Lips Products Lip Gloss Lip Liners/Pencils Lip Sticks Other Lip Products Nail Products Nail Paints Nail Polish Nail Removers Nail Treatment/Strengtheners Other Nail Products Hair Color Products Permanent Demi-permanent Semi-permanent Gradual

By Form Powder Spray Crème Gel

By Pricing Mass Mid-premium/Affordable Premium Premium

By Consumer Orientation Color Cosmetics for Men Color Cosmetics for Women Unisex Color Cosmetics for

By Sales Channel Specialty Stores Brand Outlets Modern Trade Channels Online Channels Departmental Stores Convenience Stores Other Stores



Key Country-wise Inclusions

• US Color Cosmetics Market

• Canada Color Cosmetics Market Sale

• Germany Color Cosmetics Market Production

• UK Color Cosmetics Market Industry

• France Color Cosmetics Market

• Spain Color Cosmetics Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Color Cosmetics Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Color Cosmetics Market Intelligence

• India Color Cosmetics Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Color Cosmetics Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Color Cosmetics Market Scenario

• Brazil Color Cosmetics Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Color Cosmetics Market Sales Intelligence

After reading the Color Cosmetics Market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global .

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Color Cosmetics Market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Color Cosmetics Market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Color Cosmetics Market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Color Cosmetics Market player.

The Color Cosmetics Market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Color Cosmetics Market look?

Color Cosmetics Market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to Color Cosmetics Market Devices why?

Which players remain at the top of the Color Cosmetics Market look?

What opportunities are available for the Color Cosmetics Market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on Color Cosmetics Market?

For More Insights-

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,Dubai, United Arab EmiratesEmail: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com