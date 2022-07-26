Thermal Imaging Market Reflect Impressive Growth Rate to During 2021-2031 | ULIS, L3 Technologies, Inc., BAE Systems, Xenics NV

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Thermal Imaging Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Thermal imaging is a technology that allows us to see heat. It works by detecting the infrared radiation that is emitted by all objects. This radiation is invisible to the human eye, but it can be detected by special cameras. Thermal imaging can be used to see things in complete darkness, and it can also be used to see through smoke and fog.

Thermal imaging is used in a variety of applications, including security, search and rescue, and industrial inspection. It is an important tool for firefighters, as it can help them to see through smoke and find people who are trapped in burning buildings. It is also used by the military to detect enemy soldiers, and by police to find suspects who are hiding in the dark.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in thermal imaging technology is the miniaturization of infrared detectors. This has led to the development of handheld and portable thermal imaging cameras that can be used for a variety of applications, including security, search and rescue, and building inspection.

Another trend is the increasing use of thermal imaging for night vision. Thermal imaging cameras have the ability to see in complete darkness, making them ideal for security and surveillance applications.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Thermal Imaging market include the increasing demand for thermal imaging cameras from the industrial sector, the growing demand for thermal imaging from the military and law enforcement sector, and the increasing adoption of thermal imaging in the security and surveillance sector. The other drivers include the increasing demand for thermal imaging from the automotive sector and the increasing awareness about the benefits of thermal imaging.

Market Segments

By Form Factor

Handheld Imaging Devices and Systems

Fixed Mounted (Rotary and Non-Rotary)

By Application

Firefighting

Surveillance

Thermography

Personal Vision Systems

Others

Key Players

FLIR Systems, Inc.

ULIS

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Raytheon Company

BAE Systems

Leonardo DRS, Inc.

Seek Thermal, Inc.

Dali Technology Co., Ltd.

Xenics NV

Fluke Corporation,

