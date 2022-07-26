Graphene Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2021-2031 | Haydale, XG Sciences, Angstron Materials, ACS Material, Graphene 3D Lab

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Graphene Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Graphene is a material that is made up of a single layer of carbon atoms. It is known for its strength and its ability to conduct electricity. Graphene has been used in a variety of applications, including electronics, sensors, and energy storage.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in graphene technology that are worth mentioning.

There is a trend towards using graphene in flexible electronics. This is because graphene is extremely thin and flexible, making it ideal for use in bendable or foldable devices.

Researchers are also exploring how to use graphene to create super-fast transistors and other electronic components. This is because graphene has extremely high electron mobility, meaning that it can carry electrical signals very quickly.

There is also a trend towards using graphene to create new types of sensors. This is because graphene is very sensitive to a variety of different stimuli, such as light, heat, and pressure. This means that it can be used to create sensors that can detect a wide range of different environmental conditions.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the graphene market. Firstly, graphene is an extremely strong material. It is about 200 times stronger than steel, making it ideal for a number of industrial applications. Secondly, graphene is also an excellent conductor of electricity and heat. This makes it suitable for a range of electronic applications. Finally, graphene is flexible and transparent, which makes it ideal for a number of optoelectronic applications.

Market Segments

By Type

Mono-layer & Bi-layer Graphene

Few Layer Graphene (FLG)

Graphene Oxide (GO)

Graphene Nano Platelets (GNP)

By Application

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Composites

Sensors

Research & Development

Energy storage

Key Players

Applied Graphene Materials

Directa Plus

Graphene NanoChem

Haydale

XG Sciences

Angstron Materials

ACS Material

Graphene 3D Lab

Graphenea

GrafTech International

