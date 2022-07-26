Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market To Benefit From Swift Technological Advancements During Forecast Period : FactMR

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Jul-26— /EPR Network/ —

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to multiple industries, there has been significant decline in demand for packaged food products due to lockdown in various countries in first two quarters. From third quarter onwards, emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers made from natural ingredients are gaining more traction among end users in bakery and confectionery applications. The emulsifier lecithin derived from natural sources like eggs has superlative benefits and is projected to gain a significant foothold between 2021 to 2025.

After 2025 the growth in demand for lecithin derived from natural sources will follow a steady growth trajectory. Stringent government regulations on safety of foods and preservatives is anticipated to further intensify growth of natural emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers. On this backdrop, Fact.MR in its newest report reveals that global emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2020 and 2030 to hit a market valuation of around 7.9 Bn by 2030.

Key Takeaways of Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market Study

Fact.MR says that the emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers market is expected to present an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 3.7 Bn between 2020 to 2030

Owing to an increase in the number of food processing companies in Asia-Pacific, the region is likely to witness strongest growth in the global emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers market during the forecast period.

Fact.MR reveals that pharmaceutical applications of emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers are expected to reach twice its current market value, showing highest year on year growth rate in latter half of the forecast period

The FDA ban on PHOs for food product usage has been effective from 2018, and has created a favorable market for natural, and plant based emulsifiers and co-emulsifiers obtained from palm oil, soy and sun flower

Emulsifiers & Co-Emulsifiers Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of emulsifiers & co-emulsifiers market on the basis of product type and end-use industry across the six key regions.

Product Type

Mono, Di – Glycerides & Derivatives

Lecithin

Stearoyl Lactylates

Sorbitan Esters

Other Products

End Use Industry

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Detergent

Other

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

MEA

After reading the Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global .

Analyze key regions holding significant share of the total Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of the global Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use on the Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market growth.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market player.

The Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market report answers important questions which include:

What does the status of the Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market look?

Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market look like after the forecast period?

Which region has the highest contribution to Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market Devices why?

Which players remain at the top of the Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market look?

What opportunities are available for the Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market players to expand their production footprint?

Which segment has the maximum impact on the Emulsifiers and Co-Emulsifiers Market look?

