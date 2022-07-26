Herbal Medicine Market Future Business Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global Herbal Medicine Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Herbal Medicine Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Herbal medicine is the use of plants or plant extracts to treat medical conditions. Herbal medicine is also known as phytotherapy or botanical medicine. The active ingredients in plants can be used to treat a wide variety of medical conditions, including pain, inflammation, anxiety, and digestive issues. Herbal medicines are often taken in the form of teas, capsules, or tinctures.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in herbal medicine technology include the following:

1. A shift from traditional herbal medicine to more modern, scientific approaches: This trend has been driven in part by the increasing availability of information about the chemical constituents of plants, and the development of new techniques for extracting and purifying these compounds.

2. An increasing focus on the safety and efficacy of herbal medicines: As the use of herbal medicines becomes more widespread, there is a greater need for information about their safety and effectiveness.

3. The development of new delivery systems for herbal medicines: This trend is driven by the need to improve the bioavailability of active ingredients, and to target specific organs or tissues.

4. The use of herbal medicines in combination with other therapies: This trend reflects the recognition that herbal medicines can be used synergistically with other approaches, such as conventional drugs, to improve efficacy.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Herbal Medicine market are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing popularity of herbal medicines, and the rising disposable incomes.

The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing due to the changing lifestyles and the growing aging population. The WHO estimates that chronic diseases account for 60% of all deaths worldwide. Herbal medicines are popular due to their perceived efficacy and safety. The rising disposable incomes are allowing people to spend more on health care, which is driving the growth of the herbal medicine market.

Market Segmentation

The Herbal Medicine Market is segmented by type, application, and geography. Based on product type, the market is divided into medicinal part, medicine function, and active ingredient. Based on application, the market is classified into western herbalism, traditional Chinese medicine, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Herbal Medicine Market are Bio-Botanica Inc., Blackmores, Dabur Ltd., Guangzhou Pharma Co., Haiyao Co., Ltd., Genius Nature Herbs Pvt. Ltd., Nature’s Answer, Inc., Potter’s Herbals, PT Industri Jamu and Pharmaceutical Sido Muncul, and Tbk and Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

