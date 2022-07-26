Industrial Wood Pellet Market Growth 2022 to 2031, Global Industry Size, Recent Trends, Demand and Share Analysis with Top Key-Players: Pacific BioEnergy, Premium Pellet Ltd., Pinnacle Renewable Energy

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global Industrial Wood Pellet Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Industrial Wood Pellet Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An industrial wood pellet is a type of wood pellet that is typically used for industrial purposes. These pellets are usually made from sawdust or other wood waste, and they are used as a fuel source in industrial boilers. Pellets can also be used in other applications such as animal bedding, and they are often used as a replacement for coal in power plants.

Key Trends

Industrial wood pellet technology is evolving rapidly, with new innovations and improvements being made all the time. The key trends in this area are:

1. Increasing Efficiency: One of the main goals of industrial wood pellet manufacturers is to increase the efficiency of their production process. This is being achieved through a variety of means, such as improved pellet mill design, better raw material handling, and more effective use of by-products.

2. Automation: Another trend is the increasing automation of the production process. This is making wood pellet production more efficient and consistent, and reducing the need for manual labor.

3. Improved Quality: As consumers become more aware of the benefits of wood pellets, they are demanding higher-quality products. This is leading to manufacturers investing more in quality control and product development.

4. Environmental Sustainability: With the growing awareness of the impact of human activity on the environment, there is an increasing demand for wood pellets that are produced in a sustainable way. This is resulting in manufacturers investing in more environmentally friendly production processes.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the industrial wood pellet market are the increasing demand for renewable energy, the need for a sustainable and carbon-neutral energy source, and the favorable government policies and incentives for the use of wood pellets.

The industrial wood pellet market is driven by the increasing demand for renewable energy. The use of wood pellets for power generation is a renewable and sustainable option, as it does not release carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Additionally, the use of wood pellets can help to displace fossil fuels, such as coal and natural gas, and reduce the dependence on imported energy sources.

The need for a sustainable and carbon-neutral energy source is another key driver of the industrial wood pellet market. Wood pellets are a carbon-neutral fuel, as they are made from renewable biomass. Additionally, the combustion of wood pellets emits very low levels of carbon dioxide and other pollutants, making it a cleaner and more environmentally-friendly option than fossil fuels.

Market Segmentation

The Industrial Wood Pellet Market is segmented by application, feedstock and region. By application, the market is segmented into combined heat and power (CHP), and power generation. By feedstock, the market is bifurcated into agriculture waste, forest waste, and others. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Industrial Wood Pellet Market are Pacific BioEnergy, Premium Pellet Ltd., Pinnacle Renewable Energy, Enviva, ANDRITZ, Wood & Sons, Graanul Invest, New England Wood Pelletv, TANAC, and Energex Pellet Fuel, Inc.

