Luxury Cigar Market Is Set To Witness Steady Growth Of CAGR 12.4% During 2022-2032

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Luxury Cigar Market

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services.

Key Segmentation

By Type

Machine-made Cigars

Handmade Cigars

By Application

Male Smokers

Female Smokers

By Shape

Parejo Cigars Parejo Box-Pressed Culebra

Figurado Cigars Torpedo Belicoso Pirámide Perfecto Chisel



By Size

Petit Corona (4.5×42)

Gordito (4.5×60)

Robusto (5×50)

Corona (5.25×44)

Toro (6×50)

Gordo (6×60)

Panatela (6×34)

Lonsdale (6.5×42)

Churchill (7×48)

Lancero (7.5×38)

Double Corona (7.5×50)

Gran Corona (9.25×47)

Others

By Flavor

Tobacco/No Flavor

Flavored

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



Constant Rise in Smoking Rates Boosting Sales of Luxury Cigars

As financial situations improve in the developed nations, similar to the United States, the appeal of the fine conventional cigar, a moderately reasonable choice among tobacco items is weaken with numerous buyers are inclined toward luxury cigar.

The global market is expected to witness prominent growth in the coming year attributable to the expanding number of luxury hotels with luxury lounges. Following the overall restriction on smoking out in the open spots, such parlors and bars are showing up in luxury hotels and bars. For example, DUKES Hotel of London invites its luxury-adoring guests in the cognac and cigar garden. The disconnected yard situated behind the inn offers a rundown of cognacs to go with the Cuban cigar.

Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of luxury cigar include

Imperial Tobacco Group

Swedish Match

Swisher International

Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Altria Group

Habanos

Agio Cigars

J. Cortès cigars

China Tobacco

Burger Group

Cigar Aficionado

Cohiba

Montecristo

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

