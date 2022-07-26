Disposable Gloves Market is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030

Disposable Gloves Industry Overview

The global disposable gloves market size is expected to reach USD 16.12 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. The high prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in North America and Asia Pacific, is projected to augment the demand for disposable gloves. The COVID-19 pandemic had boosted the demand for disposable gloves, which strained the supply chain, thus creating a shortage in the market. Furthermore, disposable glove manufacturers are expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand, thereby improving the global supply chain over the past few months.

Disposable Gloves Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable gloves market on the basis of material, product, end use, and region

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Natural Rubber, Nitrile, Vinyl, Neoprene, Polyethylene, and Others.

Disposable nitrile gloves are anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2030 on account of their rising adoption in the medical, painting, chemical, laboratory, and dentistry sectors. Higher resistance of nitrile gloves towards puncture and chemicals than vinyl and natural rubber gloves is anticipated to boost the growth of nitrile gloves globally.

towards puncture and chemicals than vinyl and natural rubber gloves is anticipated to boost the growth of nitrile gloves globally. Natural rubber led the market and accounted for over 35.0% share of the global revenue in 2021. Natural rubber disposable gloves offer superior performance and protection in various applications such as medical and dental, food processing and service, janitorial and sanitation, pharmaceutical, and automotive.

Vinyl disposable gloves are latex-free and are made from polyvinyl chloride and plasticizers. These gloves offer high comfort and tactile sensitivity as compared to neoprene gloves.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Powdered and Powder-free.

The powder-free product segment led the market and accounted for over 70.0% share in 2021. Stringent regulations on the use of powdered gloves by several governments worldwide are expected to have a positive impact on the powder-free gloves market growth over the forecast period.

The advantages of using powdered gloves compared to powder-free gloves include their ability to fit tightly and offer protection against hazardous chemicals or physical contaminants.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Medical & Healthcare, Surgical, and Non-medical.

The medical and healthcare segment led the market and accounted for over 75.0% share of the global revenue in 2021. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the world is anticipated to boost the demand for gloves used by healthcare professionals across the globe for examination and testing and to limit contact with infected patients.

Surgical disposable gloves have high-quality standards compared to examination gloves and are commonly used by surgeons and operating room nurses.

Disposable Gloves Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is fragmented, with major manufacturers striving for market leadership. Key players have integrated along the value chain to further strengthen their market position. The global market has been witnessing mergers & acquisitions along with strategic alliances such as technology licensing in order to obtain an edge over competitors.

Some prominent players in the global disposable gloves market include

Ansell Ltd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Ammex Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sempermed USA, Inc.

MCR Safety

