Printing Toner Market 2021 production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate upto 2031 | Epson, Xerox Corporation, Toshiba, HP Inc., Canon

Printing toner technology is a type of dry printing process that uses powder consisting of pigment and plastic. A negatively charged drum is first used to attract the toner powder to its surface. Then, the paper is fed through the drum where it is exposed to a positive charge. This causes the toner powder to be attracted to the paper. The paper then passes through a fuser where heat is used to melt the plastic in the toner powder, which bonds the powder to the paper.

The printing toner industry is highly competitive, with a large number of manufacturers vying for market share. The industry is characterized by low barriers to entry, high fixed costs, and moderate to high customer switching costs. The industry is also characterized by a high degree of product differentiation, with each manufacturer offering a unique product.

The different types of printing toners available on the market are:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) toners: These are the toners that are manufactured by the same company that made your printer. They are usually the most expensive option, but they will also usually give you the best results.

Compatible toners: These are toners that are made by other companies that are compatible with your printer. They are usually less expensive than OEM toners, but they may not give you the same quality results.

Refillable toners: These are toners that you can refill yourself. They are usually the most economical option, but they may be more difficult to use than other types of toners.

Key Trends

The printing industry has seen a shift in recent years towards digital printing methods. This has led to a corresponding increase in the demand for printing toner. As a result, manufacturers have developed new and innovative ways to produce toner. Here are some of the key trends in printing toner technology:

Increased use of pigments: Pigments are increasingly being used in toner production in order to improve print quality. This is because pigments provide a more consistent color than dyes, and they are also more resistant to fading.

Improved particle size: Smaller toner particles result in sharper and more detailed prints. Manufacturers are constantly striving to reduce the particle size of their toners.

Key Drivers

The printing toner market is driven by a number of factors, including the increasing demand for print, the need for high-quality prints, and the rising cost of printer ink.

Printing is an essential part of many businesses and organizations, and the demand for prints is constantly increasing. This is especially true in the digital age, where more and more businesses are relying on printouts for marketing and communication purposes.

The quality of prints is also a major factor driving the printing toner market. Consumers and businesses alike expect high-quality prints, and toner is essential for achieving this. With the advent of new printing technologies, the quality of prints has improved drastically, and this has led to an increase in the demand for toner.

Market Segments

By Type

OEM

Compatible

Refillable

By Technology

Conventional

Chemical

Key Players

Epson

Xerox Corporation

Toshiba

HP Inc.

Canon

Brother International Corporation

IMEX Co. Ltd

Samsung Fine Chemicals

