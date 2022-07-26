Professional Mobile Radio Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2021-2031 | Harris Group, Kenwood, Motorola Solutions, Cartel Communication Systems

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global Professional Mobile Radio Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Professional Mobile Radio Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Professional mobile radio (PMR) is a type of two-way radio communication used in business, industry and other professional applications. PMR446 radios are the most common type of PMR radios, and are often used in retail and hospitality environments. PMR radios can be used with or without a licence, depending on the country in which they are used.

PMR radios are typically handheld devices, although some models are vehicle-mounted. They operate in either analog or digital mode, and typically have a range of up to 5 miles (8 km). PMR radios can be used for voice or data communication, and some models include features such as GPS tracking, text messaging and email.

Download Free Sample of Report:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10226

PMR radios are an affordable and reliable way to communicate, and are often used in situations where a mobile phone would be impractical or dangerous. For example, construction workers or security guards may use PMR radios to communicate with each other, as they can be used even in areas with no mobile phone coverage.

They are used in a wide variety of applications, including construction, manufacturing, warehousing, retail and event management. PMR446 radios offer many benefits over traditional two–way radios, including increased range, better battery life and improved audio quality. They are also more rugged and durable, making them ideal for use in harsh environments.

Key Trends

Over the past few years, there has been a dramatic shift in the way that professional mobile radio (PMR) systems are used and deployed. This is largely due to advances in digital technology, which has resulted in more feature-rich and flexible systems that can be easily integrated into a variety of different business applications.

One of the most notable trends is the move towards IP-based systems, which offer a number of advantages over traditional analog systems, including improved voice quality, increased scalability and enhanced security. IP-based systems also allow for the integration of additional features such as GPS tracking, text messaging and data applications.

Key Drivers

One of the key drivers of the Professional Mobile Radio market is the need for better communication and coordination between different agencies and organizations. Professional Mobile Radio systems allow different agencies and organizations to communicate with each other more effectively and efficiently. This is especially important in emergency situations where time is of the essence.

Another key driver of the Professional Mobile Radio market is the need for better coverage and reliability. Professional Mobile Radio systems offer better coverage and reliability than traditional voice radio systems. This is especially important for organizations that need to communicate in remote or rural areas.

Market Segments

By Technology

Digital

Analog

By End Use Industry

Utilities

Retail

Transportation

Infrastructure

Key Companies

Harris Group

Kenwood

Motorola Solutions

Cartel Communication Systems

Thales

Codan Radio

Hytera Communications Corporation

Tait Communications

Free Customization Available:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10226

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/