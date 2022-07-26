Optical Modulators Market Growth Analysis by Product, Application, Region-Forecasts 2021-2031 | JDS Uniphase, Finisar, Oclaro, Lumentum, NeoPhotonics

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global Optical Modulators Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Optical Modulators Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An optical modulator is a device that can be used to control the intensity, phase, or polarization of light. It can be used to create light pulses or to modulate the light from a continuous wave (CW) laser.

One common type of optical modulator is an electro-optic modulator, which uses an electric field to control the light. The electric field can be created by applying a voltage to electrodes that are placed on either side of a transparent material, such as a crystal of lithium niobate. The light passing through the crystal will be affected by the electric field, and the intensity of the light can be controlled by varying the voltage.

Another type of optical modulator is a acousto-optic modulator, which uses sound waves to control the light. The sound waves are generated by a piezoelectric transducer, which can be used to create an acoustic wave in a medium such as a glass or quartz crystal. The light passing through the medium will be affected by the sound wave, and the intensity of the light can be controlled by varying the frequency of the sound wave.

Optical modulators can also be used to control the phase or polarization of light. For example, a phase modulator can be used to delay the light from a CW laser, while a polarization modulator can be used to rotate the polarization of light.

Optical modulators are used in a variety of applications, such as telecommunications, data storage, and laser surgery.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in Optical Modulators technology are:

1. The use of silicon-based materials for the fabrication of optical modulators. This has led to a significant reduction in the cost of production.

2. The development of high-speed optical modulators. These modulators can operate at data rates of up to 10 Gbps.

3. The use of advanced packaging techniques. This has resulted in a reduction in the size of optical modulators.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the Optical Modulators Market include the growing demand for high bandwidth and high data rate applications, the need for miniaturization of electronic devices, and the increasing demand forenergy-efficient devices. The market is also driven by the increasing adoption of optical communication systems in data centers and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

By Type

Amplitude Modulators

Polarization Modulators

Phase Modulators

Liquid Crystal Modulators

Analog Modulators

By Application

Optical Communication

Fiber Optic Sensors

Space and Defense

Industrial Systems

Key Players

JDS Uniphase

Finisar

Oclaro

Lumentum

NeoPhotonics

Acacia Communications

InPixal

OptoLambda

VLC Photonics

OptoSense

Ciena

