Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market Growth, Demand & Opportunities & Forecast To 2031 | Eaton, Legrand, Kim Lighting, Holophane

Outdoor landscape lighting technology has come a long way in recent years. Newer, more efficient light sources and controls have made it possible to create beautiful, functional outdoor lighting designs that are also eco-friendly.

LED (light emitting diode) technology is now the most popular choice for outdoor landscape lighting. LEDs are extremely energy efficient, long lasting, and provide a bright, even light. They are also available in a wide range of colors, making it possible to create any type of lighting design you can imagine.

Solar-powered landscape lighting is another eco-friendly option that is becoming increasingly popular. These lights use solar panels to convert sunlight into electrical energy, which is then used to power the lights. Solar lights are easy to install and require no wiring, making them a great option for do-it-yourselfers.

Another newer type of outdoor landscape lighting is low-voltage lighting. These lights operate on a much lower voltage than traditional 120-volt systems, making them much safer to work with. Low-voltage lighting is also very energy efficient and can be used with solar power systems.

Key Trends

In recent years, there have been several key trends in outdoor landscape lighting technology. One of the most important has been the development of LEDs (light-emitting diodes). LEDs are now the most popular type of light bulb for outdoor landscape lighting because they are more energy-efficient and have a longer lifespan than traditional incandescent bulbs.

Another key trend has been the development of solar-powered landscape lighting. Solar-powered lights are becoming increasingly popular because they are environmentally friendly and cost-effective.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the outdoor landscape lighting market are the need for better lighting solutions, the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting, the advancement of lighting technology, and the growing trend of smart lighting.

The need for better lighting solutions is driven by the increasing awareness of the importance of lighting in the built environment. The right lighting can improve the safety, security, and aesthetics of a space, and landscape lighting is no exception. As more people are spending time outdoors, they are increasingly aware of the need for better lighting solutions that can improve their outdoor experience.

Market Segments

By Installation Type:

New

Retrofit

By Wattage Type:

Less than 50W

Between 50W and 150W

More than 150W

Key Players

Philips Lighting

Acuity Brands

Hubbell Lighting

Cooper Lighting

Eaton

Legrand

Kim Lighting

Holophane

H.E. Williams

Carmanah Technologies

