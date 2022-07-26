Palm Vein Biometrics Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2021-2031 | NEC, Dermalog, IDEMIA, M2SYS Technology

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global Palm Vein Biometrics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Palm Vein Biometrics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Palm vein biometrics technology is a type of biometric technology that uses the unique patterns in a person’s palm veins to identify them. This technology is often used in security and identification applications, as it is difficult to fake or duplicate a person’s palm vein patterns.

Palm vein biometrics works by shining an infrared light on the palm of a person’s hand. The light is absorbed by the person’s blood, which reflects back and creates a unique pattern of veins. This pattern is then converted into a digital template, which can be used to identify the person in future.

Key Trends

Over the past few years, there has been a growing interest in palm vein biometrics technology. This is due to the many advantages that this technology offers over other biometric technologies. Palm vein biometrics is more accurate than fingerprint or iris recognition, and it is also more difficult to spoof. In addition, palm vein biometrics can be used for authentication, identification, and verification purposes.

Key Drivers

Palm vein biometrics is a relatively new technology that uses the unique patterns in a person’s veins to identify them. This type of biometric is considered to be more accurate and reliable than other more common methods such as fingerprinting. Palm vein biometrics is already being used in a variety of applications including access control, time and attendance, and healthcare.

Market Segments

By Offering

Hardware

Software & Services

By Product

Finger vein biometrics

Palm vein biometrics

Key Players

Fujitsu

Hitachi

NEC

Dermalog

IDEMIA

M2SYS Technology

BIO-key International

IrisGuard

ZKTeco

Suprema

Morpho (Safran)

