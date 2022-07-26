Eye Balm Market Is Continuing To Contemplate A Substantial Growth During The Forecast Period Of 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Eye Balm Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Eye Balm Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Eye Balm Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

By Product Type Cosmetic Moisturizing Eye Balm Firming Eye Balm Anti-Aging Eye Balm Others Medicated Anti-Allergy Eye Balm Bacterial Skin Infection Balm Others

By Age Group 18-25 25-35 35-50 >50

By Sales Channel Online Direct to Consumer Third-Party Online Offline Supermarket Hypermarket Specialty Stores Small retail Shop Others

By Region North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe Germany France Spain UK Italy BENELUX Russia Rest of Europe East Asia China Japan South Korea South Asia & Oceania India Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Australia New Zealand Rest of South Asia & Oceania Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East and Africa



The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Skincare Practices Likely to Augment Eye Balm Sales

People nowadays are more concerned about their physical appearance. Mostly the young age group between 18-25 years are more into cosmetic products.

Eye care products are also being popular across the age group of above 50 years which is mostly chosen for its anti-aging and wrinkles diminishing properties. In fact for medical purposes, eye balm is also being sold after doctor consultation and recommendation. There are so many eye care products formulated for specific eye treatment and a number of people across the globe using eye care products regularly as medication for their eyes.

Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of eye balm include

The Body Shop International Limited

Shiseido

LVMH

La Prairie

BIOEFFECT

Estee Lauder

L’Oréal

DERM INSTITUTE

P&G

Retrouve

POLA

Saint Laurent Paris

Helena Rubinstein

Johnson & Johnson Vision

New Avon LLC

PCA Skin and others

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support

