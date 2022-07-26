Galley Tapes Market Is Set To Witness Steady Growth Of 4.2% During 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Galley Tapes Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Galley Tapes Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Galley Tapes Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

By Resin Type Rubber Acrylic Epoxy Silicone Polyurethane Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Cyanoacrylate Butyl

By Material type Foil Film Foam Glass cloth Paper Cloth

By End-use Industry Commercial aviation Civil aviation Military aviation

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

What is Driving Demand for Galley Tapes?

The demand for air travel is poised to increase in developing countries due to the rising urge for commuting using airplanes owing to ever-increasing residual incomes and shorter commute times. This will augment the growth of the aviation sector, which will in turn fuel the growth of the global galley tapes market.

A rise in the replacements of old aircraft with state-of-the-art aircraft in accordance with the environmental regulations will surely aid towards the growth of its demand in the developed economies. Moreover, aircraft repair services are expected to grow at a rapid pace as the majority of the countries are undertaking repair of older aircraft from time to time. This would drive the demand for tapes and accessories used during the repair activities, and in turn, drive the sales of these tapes as well.

Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of galley tapes include

3M Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Tesa SE

Scapa Group plc

Intertape Polymer Group

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Berry Global Inc.

Advance Tapes International

Stokvis Tapes BV

Shurtape Technologies

LLC

DeWAL Industries

MBK Tape Solutions

GERGONNE – The Adhesive Solution

Adhesives Research Inc.

American Biltrite Inc.

Can-Do National Tape Inc.

Av-DEC Inc.

JTAPE Limited

Fralock Innovative Materials Manufacturing & Automation

UltraTape

Mask-Off Company Inc.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

