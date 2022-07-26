Jewelry Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Pandora, Swarovski, Alex and Ani, Tiffany & Co., Cartier, Birks

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Jewelry Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Jewelry Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Traditional jewelry making techniques include metal smithing, stone setting, enameling, and engraving. These techniques have been used for centuries to create beautiful and intricate pieces of jewelry.

Metal smithing is the process of shaping and working with metal to create jewelry. This can be done by hand or using machine tools. Stone setting is the process of setting gemstones into jewelry. This can be done using a variety of techniques, including prong setting, bezel setting, and pave setting.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in the jewelry market is the increasing popularity of personalized and customized jewelry. Consumers are increasingly interested in buying jewelry that is unique to them and reflects their personal style. This trend is being driven by the rise of social media and the ability of consumers to share images of their jewelry with their friends and followers.

Another key trend is the increasing use of technology in the jewelry industry. Jewelry companies are using technology to create new designs, to track consumer behavior, and to create new marketing and sales channels.

Key Drivers

The jewelry market is driven by a number of factors, including fashion trends, the availability of materials, and economic conditions.

Fashion trends are a major driver of the jewelry market. Jewelry that is in style is often more expensive and in demand than jewelry that is out of style. The availability of materials also affects the jewelry market. If a certain type of material is in short supply, it can drive up the price of jewelry made with that material. Economic conditions also influence the jewelry market. When the economy is strong, people are more likely to buy expensive jewelry.

Market Segments

By Product Type

Necklace

Ring

By Material

Platinum

Gold

Key Players

Pandora

Swarovski

Alex and Ani

Tiffany & Co.

Cartier

Birks

Van Cleef & Arpels

Harry Winston

