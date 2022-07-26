Carbonated Beverages Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, National Beverage, Monster Beverage, Cott Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Carbonated Beverages Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Carbonated Beverages Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Carbonated beverages are made by adding carbon dioxide to water. The carbon dioxide dissolves in the water and forms carbonic acid, which gives the beverage its fizzy taste.

The Coca-Cola Company was founded in 1892, and it began selling its soda nationwide in 1899. Today, Coca-Cola is the most popular carbonated beverage in the world.

Key Trends

There has been a shift in the carbonated beverages market in recent years, with consumers becoming more health-conscious and interested in natural and organic products. This has led to a decline in sales of traditional carbonated drinks, such as colas and sodas, and a growth in sales of sparkling water and seltzer.

There has also been an increase in the number of craft and artisanal carbonated beverages available, as well as a trend towards less sweetened drinks.

Key Drivers

One of the key drivers is the health and wellness trend. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are looking for beverages that are low in calories and sugar. Carbonated water is a popular option for those looking for a healthy alternative to sugary soft drinks.

Another driver of the carbonated beverages market is the growing demand for natural and organic products. Consumers are increasingly interested in products that are made with natural ingredients and free from artificial additives.

Market Segments

By Product

Soft Drinks

Carbonated Water

By Flavor

Cola

Fruit Based

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

By Region

Key Players

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

National Beverage

Monster Beverage

Cott Corporation

Suntory Beverage & Food

Asahi Group Holdings

