Huntington’s Disease Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | AbbVie, Acorda Therapeutics, Amgen, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Huntington’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder caused by a mutation in the HTT gene. This gene provides instructions for making a protein called huntingtin. Huntingtin is involved in the development and function of neurons in the brain. The HTT gene mutation causes an abnormal expansion of a section of DNA called CAG repeats. This expansion leads to the production of an abnormally long huntingtin protein. The abnormal huntingtin protein interferes with the normal functioning of neurons and causes the death of these cells.

Key Trends

In the past decade, there have been significant advances in our understanding of Huntington’s disease (HD), paving the way for new treatments. The HD market is currently small, but is expected to grow as more treatments are approved and awareness of the disease increases.

The most notable recent development in HD is the approval of the first ever therapeutic drug, Spinraza (nusinersen), in December 2016.

Increasing awareness of the disease. In the past, HD was often misdiagnosed or not diagnosed at all, due to its similarity to other neurological conditions.

Improved diagnosis and treatment options. In addition to Spinraza, there are a number of other promising HD treatments in development, including small molecule drugs, gene therapy, and stem cell therapy.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the Huntington’s disease market.

Firstly, the increasing prevalence of the condition is a key driver. Huntington’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that typically affects people in their 30s or 40s. The condition is characterized by a number of symptoms including involuntary movements, cognitive decline, and psychiatric problems. The prevalence of Huntington’s disease is thought to be around 5-10 per 100,000 people.

Secondly, the development of new treatments is a key driver of the Huntington’s disease market.

Market Segments

By Treatment

Symptomatic treatment

Disease-Modifying Therapies

By Region

Key Players

AbbVie

Acorda Therapeutics

Amgen

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Sanofi

