Rising Demand For A Sustainable Product As Well As A Healthy Protein Source Is Projected To Enhance The Growth Of Enzyme-Based Plant Protein Market In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2032

Key Segmentation

Based on source, the global enzyme-based plant protein market can be segmented as: Pea Soy Wheat Others (Rice, Potato, Canola, and Oats)

Based on enzyme type, the global enzyme-based plant protein market can be segmented as: Cellulase, Lactase, Amylase, Pectinase, Mannanases

Based on application, the global enzyme-based plant protein market can be segmented as: Food & Beverage Animal Feed Pharmaceuticals Personal Care others

Based on the region, the global enzyme-based plant protein market can be segmented as: North America U.S. and Canada Latin America Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others Western Europe Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg Eastern Europe Poland and Russia Asia Pacific China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand The Middle East and Africa GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa



Enzyme Utilizes to Maximum Every Gram of Enzyme Based Protein

Enzymes are known to be the biological catalyst that enhances any process. With the rise of health consciousness and gym enthusiast, consumers are looking for fast-performing and more efficient plant-based protein supplements.

Furthermore, enzymes are added by manufacturers to maximize the performance benefits of protein supplements by ensuring that all of the protein is digested and used for muscle development.

Key Players

Some key manufacturers operating the business in the enzyme-based plant protein market globally include

Ajinomoto

DuPont

FIT-BioCeuticals Ltd. BASF

Cargill. Genuine Health

Body Ecology, Inc

Jarrow Formulas

Sotru

Amazonia Pty Ltd

Sun Brothers, LLC

PlantFusion

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

