Kombucha Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis | KeVita, GT’s Living Foods, Health-Ade, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Kosmic Kombucha, Kombucha Wonder Drink

Global Kombucha Market report from Global Insight Services. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Kombucha is a fermented beverage made from sweetened black tea that is combined with a starter culture of bacteria and yeast. The starter culture, also known as a SCOBY, is responsible for the fermentation process that produces kombucha.

The fermentation process takes place over the course of 7-10 days, during which time the SCOBY breaks down the sugars in the tea into alcohol and acetic acid.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in the kombucha market that are worth noting.

Firstly, the demand for organic and artisanal kombucha is increasing. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for kombucha that is made with high-quality ingredients and has a more authentic flavor.

Secondly, there is a growing trend for flavored kombucha. While traditional kombucha is slightly tart, many brands are now offering a wide range of flavors, such as ginger, berries, and citrus. This is helping to make kombucha more palatable to a wider range of consumers.

Key Drivers

The kombucha market is currently being driven by the health-conscious consumer, who is looking for a natural and healthy way to improve their wellbeing. The popularity of kombucha is also being fueled by the rise of the wellness movement, which is promoting the importance of gut health.

As kombucha is a fermented product, it is also being seen as a more natural and probiotic-rich alternative to other drinks on the market, such as soda and juices. This is particularly appealing to consumers who are interested in gut health and preventing illness.

Market Segments

By Flavor

Original

Flavored

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Health Stores

By Region

Key Players

KeVita

GT’s Living Foods

Health-Ade

Brew Dr. Kombucha

Kosmic Kombucha

Kombucha Wonder Drink

Yogi Tea

