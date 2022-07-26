Amusement Parks Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031 | | Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Universal Parks and Resorts, SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, Cedar Fair, Six Flags, Merlin Entertainments

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Amusement Parks Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Amusement Parks Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An amusement park is a park that features various attractions, such as rides, games, and food concessions. Amusement parks are most commonly found in locations where there is a large amount of foot traffic, such as near a city or in a popular tourist destination.

Key Trends

In the past decade, the amusement park industry has seen a number of trends emerge and evolve. Here are some of the key ones:

The rise of the themed park : In recent years, there has been a trend towards amusement parks that are based around a central theme or story.

: In recent years, there has been a trend towards amusement parks that are based around a central theme or story. The growth of the international market : Amusement parks are no longer just a North American phenomenon.

: Amusement parks are no longer just a North American phenomenon. The rise of the “experience economy” : In our increasingly digital world, many people are looking for experiences that are authentic and memorable.

: In our increasingly digital world, many people are looking for experiences that are authentic and memorable. The rise of the “smart park”: Amusement parks are increasingly using technology to enhance the guest experience.

Key Drivers

There are a number of factors that have contributed to the popularity of amusement parks. One is the increasing disposable income of people around the world. As people have more money to spend, they are more likely to spend it on leisure activities like going to an amusement park.

Another factor is the globalization of culture. As people from different cultures interact with each other more, they are exposed to new and different ideas. This includes ideas about recreation and amusement.

Market Segments

By Rides

Mechanical Rides

Water Rides

By Age

Up to 18 Years

19 to 35 Years

36 to 50 Years…

By Revenue Source

Tickets

Food & Beverage

Merchandise

By Region

North America

Europe

Key Players

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts

Universal Parks and Resorts

SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment

Cedar Fair

Six Flags

Merlin Entertainments

Busch Gardens

Paramount Parks

Hersheypark

