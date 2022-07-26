Footwear Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Nike, Adidas, Puma, Skechers, Vans, Under Armour, Reebok

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Footwear Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Footwear Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Footwear is a type of garment that is worn on the feet. The term “footwear” can refer to a wide variety of shoes, sandals, boots, and other types of footwear. Footwear is a very important part of many people’s lives and there are many different trends that can be seen in the footwear market.

Early shoes were made mostly of leather, which was tough but flexible and allowed the foot to breathe.

Key Trends

One of the biggest trends in footwear right now is the athleisure trend. This trend is all about shoes that can be worn both for working out and for everyday casual wear. Many brands are now creating shoes that are stylish and comfortable enough to be worn for both purposes. This trend is especially popular among millennials.

Another big trend in footwear is the rise of sustainable and environmentally-friendly shoes. More and more consumers are becoming aware of the impact their choices have on the environment.

Key Drivers

The footwear market is growing rapidly with the changing fashion trends and the increasing purchasing power of consumers. The following are some of the key drivers of the footwear market:

Increasing preference for stylish and comfortable footwear: There is a growing preference for stylish and comfortable footwear among consumers, especially the millennials. With the rise of social media, people are becoming more aware of the latest fashion trends and are willing to spend more on footwear that is both stylish and comfortable.

Growing health consciousness: An increasing number of people are becoming health conscious and are looking for footwear that provides good support and helps in preventing injuries.

Market Segments

By Type

Athletic

Non-athletic

By Material

Leather

Non-leather

By End User

Men

Women

Children

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Store

Brand Outlets

By Region

North America

Europe

Key Players

Nike

Adidas

Puma

Skechers

Vans

Under Armour

Reebok

Timberland

New Balance

Asics

