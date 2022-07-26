Augmented Reality Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Google, Microsoft, Sony, Samsung, Oculus VR, HTC, Epson

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Augmented Reality Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Augmented Reality Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that superimposes computer-generated images on a userâ€™s view of the real world, providing a composite view. AR technology is used in a variety of applications, including navigation, gaming, and product visualization.

Covid-19 Impact

The impact of COVID-19 on the augmented reality industry is both significant and far-reaching. The pandemic has forced businesses of all sizes to re-evaluate their strategies and operations in order to survive and adapt in an increasingly challenging environment. Many AR companies have had to pivot their focus in order to address the needs of a rapidly changing market. For example, some AR firms that previously focused on enterprise applications have shifted their focus to consumer applications that can be used for entertainment and education during lockdown. The pandemic has also accelerated the adoption of AR technologies by businesses and consumers alike. The demand for AR applications is expected to continue to grow in the post-pandemic world as businesses look for new ways to engage with customers and employees.

Key Trends

Over the past few years, the augmented reality market has seen significant growth and investment. Here are some key trends that are driving the augmented reality market:

Increasing adoption of AR technology by businesses: AR technology is being increasingly adopted by businesses across various industries for a variety of use cases such as product visualization, training and simulation, and marketing.

Consumer interest in AR: There is a growing interest among consumers for AR experiences. This is evident from the popularity of AR games such as Pokemon GO. In addition, there is a growing demand for AR-enabled devices such as smart glasses and head-mounted displays.

Key Drivers

One of the major drivers of the augmented reality market is the increasing demand for enhanced user experience. AR technology is being increasingly used to provide enhanced user experience in various industry verticals such as retail, healthcare, automotive, and education. AR can provide an immersive experience to users by overlaying digital content on the real-world environment. This helps users to interact with the digital content in a more natural and intuitive way. Additionally, AR can also be used to provide contextual information to users, which can be very useful in various situations. For instance, AR can be used to provide directions to users in a mall or provide information about products to users in a retail store.

Market Segments

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Display

Head-Mounted Display & Smart Glass

Head-Up Display

By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Education

E-commerce & Retail

By Region

North America

Europe

Key Players

Google

Microsoft

Sony

Samsung

Oculus VR

HTC

Epson

Lenovo

Meta

