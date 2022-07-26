Aptamers Market Forecast Analysis By Strategic Growth Rate And Factors 2022-2031|Aptamer Solutions,  Base Pair Biotechnologies, TriLink Bio Technologies, Raptamer Discovery

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

An aptamer is a single-stranded nucleic acid molecule that has the ability to bind to a specific target molecule. Aptamers can be generated through in vitro selection (also known as SELEX) or through in vivo selection. Aptamers are oligonucleotides that can bind to a wide variety of targets with high affinity and specificity. Aptamers can be generated against nearly any molecule of interest, including proteins, peptides, carbohydrates, and small molecules. Aptamers are generated through an in vitro selection process called SELEX (systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment).

Key Players

The key players in the Aptamers market are Aptagen, LLC, Aptamer Sciences, Inc, AM Biotechnologies, Aptus Biotech S.L, Aptamer Solutions, Base Pair Biotechnologies, TriLink Bio Technologies, Raptamer Discovery Group, Aptus Biotech and Maravai Lifesciences.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the aptamers market are the increasing use of aptamers in research and drug development, and the growing demand for aptamers in diagnostics and therapeutics.

Aptamers are attractive research tools because of their high specificity and affinity for their target. They can be used to purify proteins, study protein-protein interactions, and detect and quantify target molecules. Aptamers can also be used in high-throughput screening assays to identify new drugs and therapeutic targets.

The use of aptamers in diagnostics is growing due to their ability to specifically detect target molecules at low concentrations. Aptamers can be used to detect diseases, such as cancer, and to monitor treatment response. In therapeutics, aptamers are being developed as drugs to treat a variety of conditions, including cancer, viral infections, and inflammatory diseases.

Market Segmentation

The Aptamers market is segmented by by type, technology, application, end-user and region . By type, the market is divided into DNA aptamers, XNA aptamers and RNA aptamers. By technology, the market is segmented by SELEX and others. By application, the market is classified into therapeutics development, research & development, diagnostic and others. By end-user, the market is bifurcated into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & government research institutes, CROs and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

