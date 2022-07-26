Managed Network Services Market Size 2022, Worldwide Survey by Applications, Solutions and SWOT Analysis by 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Managed Network Services report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Managed Network Services market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Managed network services is the practice of outsourcing the management of a company’s network infrastructure to a third-party provider. The service provider is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the network, including monitoring and troubleshooting any issues that may arise. This can free up internal IT staff to focus on other projects and initiatives.

Key Companies

Top key players in Managed Network Services Market are IBM Corporation, Cisco, Fujitsu, Accenture, Atos SE, DXC Technology Company, AT and T Intellectual Property, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Cognizant and HCL

Key Trends

The key trends in Managed Network Services technology are:

Increasing demand for bandwidth: There is an increasing demand for bandwidth as more and more businesses move to using cloud-based applications and services. This is resulting in managed network service providers (NSPs) upgrading their networks to provide higher bandwidth and faster speeds. Increased focus on security: With the increase in cyber-attacks and data breaches, businesses are now placing a greater emphasis on security. NSPs are responding by offering more robust security solutions, such as managed firewalls and intrusion detection/prevention systems. Virtualization and SD-WAN: Virtualization is being increasingly used by NSPs to provide their customers with more flexible and scalable network solutions. SD-WAN is also becoming popular as it allows businesses to take advantage of the increased bandwidth and speed of broadband connections. Internet of Things (IoT): The IoT is revolutionizing the way businesses operate and manage their networks. NSPs are now offering solutions that allow businesses to connect and manage their devices and sensors.

Market Segments

The Managed Network Services Market is segmented based component, deployment type, enterprise size, and region. As per component, it is segmented into software and services. By deployment type, it is categorized into on-premise and cloud based. On the basis of enterprise size, it is segmented in small and medium enterprise and large enterprise. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

