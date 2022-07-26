Immersion Cooling Market: Liquid Stack, Midas Green Technologies, Asperitas, DCX- The Liquid Cooling Company

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Immersion cooling is a method of cooling electronic components and devices by submerging them in a dielectric fluid. The fluid, which has a high heat capacity, absorbs heat from the components and dissipates it to the surrounding air.

The most common fluid used for immersion cooling is mineral oil, but other fluids, such as silicone oil and fluorocarbon liquids, can also be used.

Key Companies

Top key players in Immersion Cooling Market are Fujitsu Limited, Dug Technology, Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Submer, Liquid Stack, Midas Green Technologies, Asperitas, DCX- The Liquid Cooling Company, LiquidCool Solutions and ExaScaler Inc.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Immersion Cooling market are the benefits offered by the technology, such as improved cooling efficiency, lower operating costs, and reduced environmental impact. Additionally, the growing demand for data center and server applications is driving the need for more efficient cooling solutions.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in the immersion cooling market are the high initial investment and maintenance costs, the lack of awareness among end-users, and the lack of standardization.

The high initial investment and maintenance costs associated with immersion cooling systems are the major restraints for the market growth. The lack of awareness among end-users about the benefits of immersion cooling is another factor restraining the market growth. Moreover, the lack of standardization in the design and implementation of immersion cooling systems is another challenge for the market players.

Market Segments

The Immersion Cooling Market is segmented based type, application, cooling fluid and region. As per type, it is segmented into single-phase and two-phase. By application, it is categorized into high-performance computing, edge computing, cryptocurrency mining. On the basis of cooling fluid, it is segmented into mineral oil, synthetic, fluorocarbon-based. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

