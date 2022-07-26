Chlor-Alkali Market Size 2022, Worldwide Survey by Applications, Solutions and SWOT Analysis by 2031| Tosoh Corporation ,Tata Chemicals Ltd ,Tronox Limited ,Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Chlor-Alkali report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Chlor-Alkali market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Key Drivers

The chlor-alkali industry is driven by a number of factors, including the demand for chlorine and caustic soda, the cost of feedstock and energy, and environmental regulations.

Chlorine is one of the most widely used chemicals in the world, with applications in a variety of industries, including water treatment, paper and pulp production, and chemical manufacturing. Caustic soda is also used in a number of industries, including aluminum production, soap and detergent manufacturing, and oil refining.

Key Companies

Top key players in Chlor-Alkali market are Solvay SA ,Olin Corporation ,Axiall Corporation ,Akzo Nobel NV ,Covestro AG ,Tosoh Corporation ,Tata Chemicals Ltd ,Tronox Limited ,Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd., and AGC Inc.

Market Segments

The chlor-alkali market is segmented by product, production process, application, and geography. By product, the market is segmented into caustic soda, chlorine, and soda ash. By production, the market is segmented into process membrane cell, diaphragm cell and other production process. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into pulp and paper, organic chemical, inorganic chemical, soap and detergent, alumina, textile, and other applications. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The cost of feedstock and energy is a major driver of the chlor-alkali industry. Natural gas is the primary feedstock for chlorine production, and the price of natural gas has a significant impact on the cost of chlorine. Electricity is the primary energy source for caustic soda production, and the price of electricity also affects the cost of caustic soda.

