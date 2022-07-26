Visitor Management System Market 2022 Industry Size, Share, Demand, Business Opportunities And Forecasts To 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A visitor management system (VMS) is a type of security system that helps organizations track and manage visitors. VMS systems typically include a check-in process, where visitors are required to provide their name, contact information, and the reason for their visit. The system then issues a badge or pass that the visitor must wear while on the premises. The badge or pass may include a photo of the visitor, the dates of their visit, and the areas of the facility they are authorized to access.

Key Players

The global visitor management system market includes players such as Envoy, Honeywell, Genetec, Veris, Carson Living, Pitney Bowes, Jolly Technologies, Parabit Systems, Splan, VersionX, and others.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Visitor Management System technology:

Cloud-based systems are becoming more popular, as they offer a number of advantages over on-premise systems, including lower costs, easier maintenance, and greater flexibility. Mobile apps are becoming more popular as well, as they offer a more convenient way for visitors to check-in and out, and for staff to manage visitor data. Social media integration is another trend, as it allows visitors to check-in using their social media accounts, and staff to easily share visitor information with others.

Market Segments

The visitor management system market is segmented by component, application, end-use, and region. By component, the market is divided into software, services, consulting, and others. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into security management, parking management, contact tracing, and others. Based on end-use, the market is classified into BFSI, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

