Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market Competitive Spectrum, and Sales Projections by 2030

Organic Personal Care Ingredients Industry Overview

The global organic personal care ingredients market demand is estimated to reach USD 12.4 billion by 2027, exhibiting a volume-based CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising awareness among consumers from Europe and North America regarding the harmful side effects of the conventional synthetic and chemical ingredients is expected to drive the growth.

Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global organic personal care ingredients market on the basis of type, product, application, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Organic and Natural.

Growing consumer awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals used in personal care products and toiletries is expected to propel the demand for organic ingredients. Changing consumer perception toward artificially manufactured chemicals will strengthen the market in near future. However, animal-derived ingredients have witnessed a downward trend owing to changing consumer attitudes towards the production process of these ingredients as well as concerns related to the spreading of diseases.

Natural products include those manufactured using ingredients sourced from nature and free from synthetic chemicals, such as parabens, sodium lauryl and laureth sulfates, phthalates, synthetic dyes, and synthetic colors. In addition, these ingredients can be any mineral, animal, or plant derivatives that result directly from agricultural production, harvest, farming, and mining. Natural products do not cause irritation, are environment-friendly, and have no side effects. These advantages are expected to help propel the demand for natural ingredients over the forecast period.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Natural Surfactants, Emollients, Active Ingredients, Sugar Polymers, Natural Preservatives and Others.

Sugar polymers gained significant market share in 2019 and is expected to continue this trend over the forecast period. Polyols, monosaccharides, and glycogen are some of the sugar polymers used for producing organic products. These polymers are used for manufacturing toothpaste, mouthwash, creams, lotions, make-up, and perfumes or deodorants. In addition, honey, which contains a mixture of oligo and monosaccharides, is used in a number of products, such as face packs, moisturizers, and shampoos.

Active ingredients is expected to experience rapid growth over the forecast period. In skin care products, they are responsible for absorption and acne reduction. Active ingredients are used in all types of skin care, including natural formulations. Strengths of the product used vary depending on the type, such as over-the-counter or prescription-based products. Players are focusing on innovation in case of active ingredients and developing technologies associated with formulation, extraction, and preservation to differentiate themselves and stay ahead of the competition.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Skin Care, Oral Care, Hair Care, Cosmetics and Others.

The rising importance of the use of natural ingredients such as fruits, vegetables, and herbs that have anti-aging properties in skin care is expected to boost the segment growth. Regulatory bodies such as the European Union (EU) Organic Program and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) have laid down various regulations over the years, encouraging the use of organic substances in product formulations.

Skin, hair, and oral care, and cosmetics are the key application segments. Evolving hair styling trends in the fashion industry and the growing percentage of population concerned about grey hair and hair fall are the major driving forces for the hair application segment.

Organic Personal Care Ingredients Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of ingredient suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and application segments. The increasing number of small and medium regional players attempting to dominate the domestic spaces is anticipated to intensity the market competition in near future.

Some prominent players in the global organic personal care ingredients market

Cargill, Incorporated

BASF SE

The Lubrizol Corporation

Croda International Plc

Huntsman International LLC.

Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

AEP Colloids

Grain Millers, Inc.

PRIDE SEEDS

SG Ceresco Inc.

