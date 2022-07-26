Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Company Profiles, Financial Performance and Product Benchmarking

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 26, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Industry Overview

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market size is expected to reach USD 156.53 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.61% from 2022 to 2030. The increasing incidence of renal diseases, coupled with the noteworthy growth in the geriatric population, has fueled the demand for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis globally. Moreover, growing funding for the development of new products will provide a lucrative scenario for the market.

Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market based on type, product, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis.

The hemodialysis segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 85.0% and is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, the hemodialysis segment is further fragmented into conventional, short daily hemodialysis, and nocturnal hemodialysis.

Peritoneal dialysis is further sub-segmented into Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) and Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (APD). The rising number of ESRD patients, a surge in the geriatric population suffering from kidney diseases, and the rising prevalence of diabetes and hypertension are significant factors driving the segment.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Device, Consumables, and Services.

The service segment dominated the market with a share of over 55.0%. This can be attributed to an increase in the number of dialysis service providers and an increase in the prevalence of ESRD. In addition, several key dialysis service providers are looking to expand their service offerings by opening and purchasing new dialysis centers throughout the world, which is expected to boost segment growth.

The consumables segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Significant investments from the governments to enhance patient safety, patient-centered care, and efficacy are expected to support the segment growth over the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Home-based and Hospital-based.

The hospital-based segment dominated the market with a share of over 80.0%. The segment is likely to maintain its lead in the coming years because of the significant availability of highly qualified and experienced healthcare personnel in the hospitals.

The home-based segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Home dialysis has various advantages, including increased quality of life, lower travel costs, flexibility, and easier patient mobility, which will enhance its adoption rate in the next years.

Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key market players are focusing on the launch of innovative products, growth strategies, and technological advancements. Additionally, few key players are introducing technologically advanced products to achieve a competitive advantage in the industry. Advancements in the market are anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Some prominent players in the Global Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis market include:

Baxter

Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Medical Care AG

Medtronic

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Nipro Corp.

DaVita

BD

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Cantel Medical

