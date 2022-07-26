Machine Vision Market Distribution Channel Estimates and Global Trend Analysis

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 26, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Machine Vision Industry Overview

The global machine vision market size is expected to reach USD 25.92 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030. The ability of machine vision systems to process a large amount of information in a fraction of seconds is a major factor driving the market. The quick processing ability of machine vision systems is paving the way for manufacturers to achieve new milestones in manufacturing products with negligible defects. Moreover, the increasing adoption of robots across the industrial sectors is leading to the application of vision-guided robotic systems. Industrial verticals such as automotive, pharmaceutical, packaging, and food and beverage are prominent sectors where robotic systems are used, eventually fueling the demand for machine vision systems.

Machine Vision Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global machine vision market based on offering, product, application, end-use industry, and region:

Based on the Offering Insights, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services.

In 2021, the hardware segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 60.0% and is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on the hardware components used in the machine vision systems, the hardware segment has been further segregated into camera, frame grabber, optics, LED lighting, and processor sub-segments.

Cameras held the largest revenue share in 2021, which is attributed to the increasing demand for CMOS imaging sensors.

The software segment is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period on account of the training and deep learning of the technology, which is fairly contributing to the overall market growth.

Based on the End-use Industry Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Electronics & Semiconductor, Pulp & Paper, Printing & Labelling, Food & Beverage (Packaging and Bottling), Glass & Metal, Postal & Logistics and Others.

In 2021, the automotive end-use industry held the largest revenue share of over 15.0%.

The automotive industry is the largest adopter of machine vision systems worldwide and it will continue growing at a steady rate over the forecast period.

The food and beverage industry is projected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. MV systems in the food and beverage industry are prominently used in packaging and bottling operations.

Followed by the food and beverage end-use industry segment, the machine vision systems are likely to witness significant growth in the pharmaceuticals and chemicals, printing and labeling, and other industry verticals, which include agriculture, rubber and plastic processing, solar paneling, machinery and equipment, and security and surveillance.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Quality Assurance and Inspection, Positioning and Guidance, Measurement and Identification.

The quality assurance and inspection segment held the largest revenue share of over 50.0%.

The systems are extensively used for scanning and identifying labels, barcodes, and texts, especially in the packaging sector.

The technology is frequently used in the consumer goods, pharmaceutical, and packaging sectors. The adoption of technology in these sectors has resulted in reduced counterfeit products to a large extent, eventually serving the overall market to gain traction for increased adoption.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into PC Based and Smart Camera Based.

Smart camera-based systems are projected to exhibit the fastest rate of 8.0% from 2022 to 2030. This considerable growth of the segment is attributed to the growing adoption of cameras in 3D imaging .

. The PC based segment held the largest revenue share of over 55.0%. The segment is anticipated to continue growing and lead the market in terms of revenue over the estimated duration.

Cameras are also capable of reading labels and directing products automatically without any human involvement. Minimized human intervention has led to decreased errors and increased accuracy in inspecting labels and tags.

Machine Vision Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

With greater opportunities being offered by both developing and developed nations such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., China, Japan, Australia, and Brazil, the prominent players are continuously striving for new product developments and venture capital investments to acquire market presence.

Some prominent players in the Global Machine Vision market include:

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Basler AG

Cognex Corporation

Keyence Corporation

LMI Technologies, Inc.

Microscan Systems, Inc.

National Instruments Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Sick AG

Tordivel AS

