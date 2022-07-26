Real World Evidence/RWE Solutions Market (2022-2031): Key Market Insights, Drivers And Restraints, Opportunities And Challenges, Sales And Revenue And Forecast Period

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Real World Evidence/RWE Solutions report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Real World Evidence/RWE Solutions market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

In the healthcare industry, real-world evidence (RWE) is the clinical evidence regarding the usage and potential benefits or risks of a medical product derived from the analysis of real-world data.

RWE can be generated from a variety of data sources, including electronic health records, claims and billing data, patient registries, and surveys.

Market Segments:

The Real World Evidence/RWE Solutions Market is segmented by component, therapeutic area, end-user and region. By component, the market is divided into dataset, services, clinical setting data and others. Based on therapeutic area, it is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular, neurology and others. On the basis of end-user, it is bifurcated into pharma, MedTech, payers and providers. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Market Players:

The Real World Evidence/RWE Solutions Market includes players such as IQVIA, IBM, ICON, plc. , PAREXEL International Corporation, PPD,LLC, Optum, Inc. , Cognizant, Oracle, SAS and Flatiron Health.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in Real World Evidence/RWE Solutions market include the lack of standardization, the lack of data interoperability, and the lack of regulatory guidance.

The lack of standardization is a major challenge in the Real World Evidence/RWE Solutions market. There is no single agreed-upon definition of Real World Evidence/RWE, and as a result, there is no agreed-upon set of standards for its collection, analysis, and use. This lack of standardization makes it difficult to compare and contrast different RWE studies, and to pool data across studies.

The lack of data interoperability is another major challenge in the Real World Evidence/RWE Solutions market. RWE data are often siloed within individual organizations, and there is no easy way to share data across organizations. This lack of data interoperability makes it difficult to generate comprehensive RWE studies, and to compare and contrast different RWE studies

