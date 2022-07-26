Smart Ports Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Opportunities And Top Key Players Are Royal Haskoning, Trelleborg, Abu Dhabi Ports, ABB, Accenture, Navis

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Smart Ports report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Smart Ports market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Smart ports are a type of intelligent transportation system that uses information and communications technology to improve the efficiency of port operations. By integrating data from various sources, smart ports can provide real-time information on vessel arrivals and departures, container movements, and other aspects of port operations. This information can be used to optimize the flow of traffic and improve the coordination of port activities.

Key Market Players:

The Smart Ports Market includes players such as IBM, General Electric, Port of Rotterdam, Royal Haskoning, Trelleborg, Abu Dhabi Ports, ABB, Accenture, Navis and Awake.AI.

Market Segments:

The Smart Ports Market is segmented by technology, elements, throughput capacity, port type and region. By technology the market is divided into IoT, blockchain, process automation and artificial intelligence. Based om elements it is segmented into terminal automation, PCS and smart port infrastructure. On the basis of throughput capacity it is bifurcated into extensively busy ports, moderately busy ports and scarcely busy ports. By port type it is segmented into seaport and inland Port. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Trends

Ports are under pressure to become more efficient and to reduce their environmental impact. At the same time, they are also being asked to handle ever-larger ships and increasing volumes of cargo. To meet these challenges, ports are turning to smart technology.

Smart ports use information and communication technologies (ICT) to improve the efficiency of their operations. This includes everything from automated berth allocation and traffic management to real-time tracking of ships and cargo. By using ICT, ports can become more nimble and responsive to the needs of their customers.

One of the key trends in smart port technology is the use of big data. Ports generate a huge amount of data, which can be used to improve decision-making. For example, data on ship movements can be used to optimize berth allocation and traffic flows. Big data can also be used to improve security, by identifying patterns of suspicious activity.

