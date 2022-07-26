Aircraft Electric Motors Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2022 to 2031| Johnson Electric, Wolong, NEMA Ltd, Moog Inc., Woodward Inc., and Pipistrel

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

An aircraft electric motor is a type of electric motor that is used to power an aircraft. These motors are typically used to power the propellers or turbines of an aircraft and can be either piston-driven or turbine-driven. Aircraft electric motors are highly efficient and typically have a much higher power-to-weight ratio than internal combustion engines.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the aircraft electric motors market are the increased demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, the need for environmental-friendly technologies, and the stringent emission norms. The increased demand for fuel-efficient aircraft is due to the rising fuel prices and the need to reduce operating costs. The need for environmental-friendly technologies is driven by the need to reduce carbon emissions and noise pollution. The emission norms are designed to reduce the impact of aircraft on the environment.

Key Market Segments

The aircraft electric motors market bifurcated on the basis of type, output power, rotor type, application and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into AC and DC. By output power it is categorized into <1 HP and >1 HP. By rotor type, it is divided into inner rotor and outer rotor. By application, it is spread across engine control system, avionics system, door actuation system, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players

The aircraft electric motors market report includes players such as ABB, Siemens, WEG, Toshiba Corporation, Johnson Electric, Wolong, NEMA Ltd, Moog Inc., Woodward Inc., and Pipistrel.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in the aircraft electric motors market are the high cost of electric motors and the lack of infrastructure to support them. Electric motors are more expensive than traditional aircraft engines, and the lack of infrastructure to support them means that they are not widely used in the aviation industry. This lack of infrastructure includes a lack of charging stations and a lack of trained personnel to maintain and operate them.

