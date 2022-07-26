Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Size, New Opportunities, SWOT Analysis and Forecasts Analysis 2031-2031| Murata Machinery Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, SSI Schaefer AG, Dematic Group S.A.R.L

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Automated material handling equipment is a type of machinery that is used to move materials around a facility without the need for human labor. This equipment can include conveyor belts, robots, and cranes. Automated material handling can increase efficiency and safety in a facility, as it can reduce the amount of time that workers spend handling materials. Additionally, automated material handling equipment can help to reduce the risk of injuries associated with manual material handling.

Market Segments:

The Automated Material Handling Equipment Market is segmented by product, system type, verticals and region. By product the market is divided into robots, ASRS, conveyors and sortation systems, cranes and AGV. Based on system type it is segmented into unit load and bulk load. On the basis of verticals it is bifurcated into automotive, metals & heavy machinery, food & beverages and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Market Players:

The Automated Material Handling Equipment Market includes players such as Daifuku Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Bosch Rexroth, Murata Machinery Ltd., Swisslog Holding AG, SSI Schaefer AG, Dematic Group S.A.R.L, Toyota Industries Corporation, JBT Corporation, and Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in Automated Material Handling Equipment market are as follows:

High initial investment: Automated material handling equipment generally requires a high initial investment, which can be a deterrent for many companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises. Complexity: Automated material handling equipment can be complex to operate and maintain, requiring specialized training and skills. This can pose a challenge for companies who do not have the necessary resources and personnel.

