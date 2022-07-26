Fuel Additives Market is set for lucrative growth during 2022-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

Fuel additives are chemicals that are added to gasoline or other fuels to improve their performance. The most common fuel additive is octane booster, which is used to increase the octane rating of gasoline and prevent knocking. Other fuel additives include detergents to keep engines clean, anti-icing agents to prevent fuel line freezing, and corrosion inhibitors to protect fuel tanks and lines from corrosion.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of fuel additives market are the stringent emission regulations and the need for fuel economy.

Fuel additives help in reducing emissions of harmful gases and also improve the fuel economy of vehicles.

The other drivers include the growing automotive industry and the need for cleaner burning fuels.

Market Segments:

The Fuel Additives Market is segmented by type, application and region. By type the market is divided into deposit control, cetane improvers, lubricity improvers, cold flow improvers, and others. Based on application it is segmented into Diesel, Gasoline and Aviation Fuel. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Market Players:

The Fuel Additives Market includes players such as Afton Chemical Corporation, The Lubrizol Corporation, Innospec Inc. , BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, LANXESS AG, Chevron Oronite Company LLC , Dorf Ketal Chemicals , Infineum International Limited and Total SA.

Restraints & Challenges

The fuel additives market is growing at a rapid pace due to the stringent emission norms and the growing automotive industry. However, the market faces some restraints and challenges which are hampering its growth.

The key restraints in the fuel additives market are the high cost of additives and the lack of awareness among consumers. The additives are expensive as they are made from rare and expensive materials. This makes it difficult for small and medium enterprises to adopt them. Moreover, the consumers are not aware of the benefits of fuel additives, which is restraining the market growth.

