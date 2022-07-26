Micro-location Technology Market Size Trend Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue – 2022-2031 | Key Players : Camco Technologies, Humatics Corporation, Ubisense Group

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global Micro-location Technology Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Micro-location Technology Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Micro-location services are a type of location-based service that uses very precise location information in order to provide a service or content to users. This can be done through the use of GPS, beacons, or other types of location-based technology. Micro-location services can be used for a variety of purposes, such as providing turn-by-turn directions, targeted content, or location-based marketing.

Micro-location services are becoming increasingly popular as the technology to support them becomes more sophisticated and widespread. Beacons, in particular, are becoming more common in public places as a way to provide targeted content and marketing to users. GPS is also becoming more accurate and affordable, making it a viable option for more precise location-based services.

Key Trends and Drivers:

The trend towards more accurate micro-location services is also being driven by the increasing availability of data from a wide range of sources, including Wi-Fi networks, cellular networks, and sensor networks. This data can be used to create very accurate models of indoor environments, which can then be used to improve the accuracy of location-based services.

There are various drivers of the micro-location services market. Some of the key drivers are as follows:

Increasing demand for accurate location-based services: There is a growing demand for accurate location-based services, especially in the field of asset tracking and fleet management. This is driving the growth of the micro-location services market.

Rising adoption of IoT: The rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) is another key driver of the micro-location services market. IoT enables accurate tracking of people and assets, which is fueling the demand for micro-location services.

Key Technology Trends:

There is a growing trend in the micro-location services market towards the use of more accurate and sophisticated technologies to track the location of people and objects. This is being driven by the increasing demand for higher levels of accuracy and precision in a wide range of applications, including asset tracking, indoor navigation, and location-based marketing.

One of the key enabling technologies for this trend is the use of radio frequency identification (RFID) tags. RFID tags are small devices that can be attached to people or objects, and which emit a signal that can be detected by an RFID reader. This allows for very accurate tracking of people and objects, even in complex indoor environments.

Market Segments

By Application

Asset Management

Proximity Marketing

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

UWB

WiFi

BLE

RFID

Key Companies

Camco Technologies

Humatics Corporation

Ubisense Group

Aruba Networks

Siemens AG

