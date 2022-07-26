MPOS Terminals Market Key Facts, Market Size, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented and Forecast: 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global MPOS Terminals Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on MPOS Terminals Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An MPOS (mobile point of sale) terminal is a device that allows businesses to accept card payments using a mobile phone or tablet. This can be done either through a physical card reader that is attached to the device, or by using the device’s built-in NFC (near-field communication) capabilities.

MPOS terminals are becoming increasingly popular as businesses look for ways to make it easier for their customers to pay. They offer a convenient and easy-to-use alternative to traditional point of sale terminals, and can be used in a variety of settings, such as retail stores, restaurants, and even at events.

Key Trends and Drivers

The major factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of mobile point of sale (mPOS) terminals by small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The mPOS terminals offer several benefits to the SMEs, such as easy setup, low cost of ownership, and portability. Moreover, the mPOS terminals are integrated with several features, such as inventory management, customer relationship management (CRM), and loyalty programs, which further help the SMEs to manage their business effectively.

The other factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing adoption of contactless payments. The contactless payments are fast, convenient, and secure, which are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the contactless payments help to reduce the queue time and the chances of errors.

Market Segments

By Solution:

Hardware Handheld terminal Tablet

Software

Services

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Application

Entertainment

Healthcare

Restaurants

Retail

Events

Utilities

Key Players

Ingenico Group

First Data Corporation

Oracle Corporation

NCR Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf

