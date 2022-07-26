Non-Destructive Testing Market Size, Sales, CAGR And Competition Data from 2022 To 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global Non-Destructive Testing Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Non-Destructive Testing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Non-destructive testing (NDT) is a type of testing that is performed on materials, components, or systems without causing damage. It is a critical tool in ensuring the safety and quality of products and systems. NDT methods are used in a wide variety of industries including aerospace, automotive, chemical, construction, electronics, energy, food and beverage, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.

Request free sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10211/

NDT methods include visual inspection, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle testing, eddy current testing, and leak testing. NDT is used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, oil and gas, and power generation.

Key Trends:

There are several trends that are currently affecting the NDT market.

One trend is the increasing use of automated NDT systems. Automated NDT systems are able to perform NDT tasks with little or no human intervention. This trend is being driven by the need for increased efficiency and accuracy in NDT.

Another trend is the increasing use of digital radiography. Digital radiography is a type of radiography that uses digital detectors instead of film. This trend is being driven by the need for improved image quality and the ability to store and share images electronically.

Major Drivers:

The non-destructive testing market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years owing to the increasing demand from various end-use industries. Some of the key drivers of this market are as follows:

The aerospace and defense industry is one of the major end-use industries of non-destructive testing. This is due to the fact that these industries require highly accurate and reliable testing methods for the inspection of critical components.

The oil and gas industry is another major end-use industry of non-destructive testing. This is because these industries require accurate testing methods for the inspection of pipelines and other critical components.

The power generation industry is another major end-use industry of non-destructive testing. This is because these industries require accurate testing methods for the inspection of critical components such as boilers and turbines.

Market Segments

By Testing Method

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiography Testing

Visual Inspection Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing And Electromagnetic Testing

Eddy Current Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

By Technique

Volumetric Examination

Surface Examination

Visual Examination

Key Players

Olympus Corporation

MISTRAS Group

Nikon Metrology

Ashtead Technology

Williamson Inc.

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS10211/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700