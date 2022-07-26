Mining Shovel Market Growth Analysis by Product, Application, Region-Forecasts 2021-2031 | JCB Ltd., Volvo Construction Equipment, Caterpillar Inc., Sandvik AB

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Mining Shovel Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A mining shovel is a large piece of machinery used in surface mining operations. Shovels are used to dig, load, and transport materials, such as coal, rock, ore, and other materials, from the mining site to a processing plant or loading area. Mining shovels are also used to clean up mining sites after operations have been completed.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in mining shovel technology.

One is the development of electric mining shovels. These shovels are powered by electric motors, which are more efficient and have lower emissions than traditional diesel-powered mining shovels.

Another trend is the development of autonomous mining shovels. These shovels are operated by computers, which can make them more efficient and reduce the need for human operators.

Finally, there is a trend towards larger mining shovels. This is because larger shovels can move more material in a shorter amount of time, which is essential for large-scale mining operations.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the mining shovel market are the increasing demand for coal and other minerals, the need for advanced mining equipment, and the growing demand for electric shovels.

The increasing demand for coal and other minerals is driven by the growing demand for energy, the need for new infrastructure, and the increasing demand for metals.

The need for advanced mining equipment is driven by the need to improve productivity and efficiency, the need to reduce costs, and the need to improve safety.

The growing demand for electric shovels is driven by the need to reduce emissions, the need for more efficient mining equipment, and the need to improve the quality of life for miners.

Market Segments

The Mining Shovel Market is segmented by payload capacity, mineral type, and region. By payload capacity, the market is divided into 20-30 metric tons, 30-40 metric tons, 40-50 metric tons, and more than 50 metric tons. Based on mineral type, it is bifurcated into coal, iron ore, non-ferrous metals, industrial minerals, and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Mining Shovel Market includes players such as JCB Ltd., Volvo Construction Equipment, Caterpillar Inc., Sandvik AB, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Metso Corporation, Komatsu Limited, Boart Longyear Ltd., China National Coal Mining Equipment Co. Ltd. and BEML Ltd.

